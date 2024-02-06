Should You Think About Buying Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Now?

Let's talk about the popular Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Crown Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Crown Holdings Still Cheap?

According to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Crown Holdings’s ratio of 20.85x is above its peer average of 14.22x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Packaging industry. In addition to this, it seems like Crown Holdings’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Crown Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 65% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Crown Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CCK’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CCK should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CCK for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CCK, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Crown Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Crown Holdings, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

