Should You Think About Buying DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Now?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine DoorDash’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In DoorDash?

According to our valuation model, DoorDash seems to be fairly priced at around 4.6% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy DoorDash today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $106.34, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because DoorDash’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of DoorDash look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 80% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for DoorDash. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? DASH’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DASH, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about DoorDash as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for DoorDash and you'll want to know about these.

