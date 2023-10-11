Should You Think About Buying DRB-HICOM Berhad (KLSE:DRBHCOM) Now?

DRB-HICOM Berhad (KLSE:DRBHCOM), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM1.57 and falling to the lows of RM1.36. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether DRB-HICOM Berhad's current trading price of RM1.41 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at DRB-HICOM Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is DRB-HICOM Berhad Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.69x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy DRB-HICOM Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Furthermore, it seems like DRB-HICOM Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from DRB-HICOM Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for DRB-HICOM Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DRBHCOM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at DRBHCOM? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DRBHCOM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for DRBHCOM, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

