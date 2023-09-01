Should You Think About Buying Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Now?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$140 and falling to the lows of US$118. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Electronic Arts' current trading price of US$120 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Electronic Arts’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Electronic Arts?

Good news, investors! Electronic Arts is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $167.57, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Electronic Arts’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Electronic Arts look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Electronic Arts' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 69%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since EA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EA for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

