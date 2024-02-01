Should You Think About Buying Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Now?

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The company's trading levels have approached the yearly peak, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Encompass Health’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Encompass Health

What Is Encompass Health Worth?

According to our valuation model, Encompass Health seems to be fairly priced at around 16.62% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Encompass Health today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $60.92, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Furthermore, Encompass Health’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Encompass Health generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 28% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Encompass Health. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? EHC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EHC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Encompass Health.

If you are no longer interested in Encompass Health, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.