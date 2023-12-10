Should You Think About Buying Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Now?

While Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the TSX. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Enterprise Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for Enterprise Group

Is Enterprise Group Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Enterprise Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Enterprise Group’s ratio of 6.45x is below its peer average of 9.01x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Trade Distributors industry. What’s more interesting is that, Enterprise Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Enterprise Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 5.3% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Enterprise Group, at least in the short term.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since E is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on E for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy E. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Enterprise Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Enterprise Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.