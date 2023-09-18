Should You Think About Buying Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Now?

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Fabrinet’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Fabrinet?

According to my valuation model, Fabrinet seems to be fairly priced at around 12.91% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Fabrinet today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $133.94, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Fabrinet’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Fabrinet look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Fabrinet's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 37%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Fabrinet as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Fabrinet has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Fabrinet, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

