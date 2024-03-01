Should You Think About Buying Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Now?

While Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the LSE over the last few months. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Foxtons Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Foxtons Group Worth?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 16.46x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 15.54x, which means if you buy Foxtons Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Foxtons Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Foxtons Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Foxtons Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 11% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Foxtons Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FOXT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at FOXT? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FOXT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for FOXT, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

