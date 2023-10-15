Should You Think About Buying Gentrack Group Limited (NZSE:GTK) Now?

Gentrack Group Limited (NZSE:GTK), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NZSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Gentrack Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Gentrack Group Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 52.12x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Gentrack Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Gentrack Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Gentrack Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Gentrack Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 78%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in GTK’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at GTK? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GTK, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GTK, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

