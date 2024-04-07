Should You Think About Buying Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) Now?

Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$26.16 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$22.54. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hooker Furnishings' current trading price of US$23.07 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hooker Furnishings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Hooker Furnishings?

Good news, investors! Hooker Furnishings is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $33.72, but it is currently trading at US$23.07 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Hooker Furnishings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Hooker Furnishings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Hooker Furnishings' revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since HOFT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HOFT for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HOFT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Hooker Furnishings and we think they deserve your attention.

