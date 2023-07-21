Should You Think About Buying Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) Now?

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW), is not the largest company out there, but it led the LSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Hostelworld Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Hostelworld Group Worth?

Great news for investors – Hostelworld Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £2.20, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Hostelworld Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Hostelworld Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Hostelworld Group's earnings are expected to increase by 88%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since HSW is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HSW for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HSW. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

