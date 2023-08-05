Should You Think About Buying HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Now?

Let's talk about the popular HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at HP’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In HP?

According to my valuation model, HP seems to be fairly priced at around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy HP today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $36.99, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because HP’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will HP generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 9.1% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for HP, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in HPQ’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HPQ, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into HP, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in HP.

