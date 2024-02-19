Should You Think About Buying Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Now?

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s ratio of 11.15x is below its peer average of 22.93x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Machinery industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Hyster-Yale Materials Handling generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 34%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since HY is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HY for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HY. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Hyster-Yale Materials Handling at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

