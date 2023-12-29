Should You Think About Buying Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Now?

Let's talk about the popular Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). The company's shares led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Illumina’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Illumina Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, Illumina seems to be fairly priced at around 11% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Illumina today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $159.56, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Illumina’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Illumina look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 97% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Illumina. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ILMN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ILMN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Illumina mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. At Simply Wall St, we have the analysts estimates which you can view by clicking here.

