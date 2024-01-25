Should You Think About Buying Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Now?

While Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a significant share price rise of 22% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. As a US$3.0b market-cap stock, it seems odd Innospec is not more well-covered by analysts. Although, there is more of an opportunity for mispricing in stocks with low coverage, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Innospec’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Innospec Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 23.08x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 20.21x, which means if you buy Innospec today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Innospec should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Innospec’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Innospec look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 34% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Innospec. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in IOSP’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at IOSP? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IOSP, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for IOSP, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

