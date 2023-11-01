Should You Think About Buying Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:JTIASA) Now?

While Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:JTIASA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the KLSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.29x is currently well-below the industry average of 13.08x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although JTIASA is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to JTIASA, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JTIASA for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

