Should You Think About Buying Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) Now?

While Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£17.91 and falling to the lows of UK£14.47. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Johnson Matthey's current trading price of UK£15.45 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Johnson Matthey’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Johnson Matthey

Is Johnson Matthey Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Johnson Matthey is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £24.55, but it is currently trading at UK£15.45 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Johnson Matthey’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Johnson Matthey?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Johnson Matthey. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since JMAT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JMAT for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy JMAT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about Johnson Matthey as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - Johnson Matthey has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Johnson Matthey, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.