Should You Think About Buying Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX) Now?

Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the XTRA over the last few months. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Knorr-Bremse’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Knorr-Bremse Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Knorr-Bremse is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €105.97, but it is currently trading at €70.80 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Knorr-Bremse’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Knorr-Bremse generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 33% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Knorr-Bremse. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since KBX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KBX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy KBX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Knorr-Bremse at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Knorr-Bremse and we think they deserve your attention.

