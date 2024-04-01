Should You Think About Buying Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Now?

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Marks and Spencer Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Marks and Spencer Group?

Good news, investors! Marks and Spencer Group is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £4.05, but it is currently trading at UK£2.65 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Marks and Spencer Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Marks and Spencer Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Marks and Spencer Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since MKS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MKS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MKS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Marks and Spencer Group, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Marks and Spencer Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

