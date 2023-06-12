Should You Think About Buying NEPI Rockcastle N.V. (JSE:NRP) Now?

NEPI Rockcastle N.V. (JSE:NRP), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the JSE, rising to highs of R116 and falling to the lows of R103. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether NEPI Rockcastle's current trading price of R112 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at NEPI Rockcastle’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In NEPI Rockcastle?

According to my valuation model, NEPI Rockcastle seems to be fairly priced at around 2.4% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy NEPI Rockcastle today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is ZAR114.81, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, NEPI Rockcastle’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will NEPI Rockcastle generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of NEPI Rockcastle, it is expected to deliver a negative revenue growth of -20% over the next couple of years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NRP seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NRP for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on NRP should the price fluctuate below its true value.

