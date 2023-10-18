Should You Think About Buying Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) Now?

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the ASX. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Nick Scali’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Nick Scali Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Nick Scali’s ratio of 8.7x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Nick Scali today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Nick Scali’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Nick Scali?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Nick Scali, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -19%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NCK seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on NCK, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NCK for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on NCK should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Nick Scali at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Nick Scali, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

