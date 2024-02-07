Should You Think About Buying Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) Now?

While Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the AIM. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Oxford Metrics’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Oxford Metrics Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Oxford Metrics is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £1.37, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that Oxford Metrics’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Oxford Metrics generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by 43% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Oxford Metrics. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since OMG is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OMG for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy OMG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Oxford Metrics (1 is concerning) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Oxford Metrics, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

