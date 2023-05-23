Should You Think About Buying Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) Now?

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the TSX over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Premium Brands Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Premium Brands Holdings?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 31.93x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 30.54x, which means if you buy Premium Brands Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Premium Brands Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, Premium Brands Holdings’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will Premium Brands Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Premium Brands Holdings' earnings are expected to increase by 46%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PBH’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at PBH? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PBH, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for PBH, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Premium Brands Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Premium Brands Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Premium Brands Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

