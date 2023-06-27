Should You Think About Buying PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Now?

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at PubMatic’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In PubMatic?

PubMatic appears to be overvalued by 31% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$18.04 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $13.77. This means that the opportunity to buy PubMatic at a good price has disappeared! In addition to this, it seems like PubMatic’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will PubMatic generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. PubMatic's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PUBM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe PUBM should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PUBM for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for PUBM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with PubMatic, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

