Should You Think About Buying RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now?

While RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQCM over the last few months, increasing to US$10.66 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$9.13. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether RADCOM's current trading price of US$9.35 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at RADCOM’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In RADCOM?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 21%, trading at US$9.35 compared to my intrinsic value of $7.73. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! In addition to this, it seems like RADCOM’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will RADCOM generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for RADCOM, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe RDCM is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RDCM for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The company’s price has climbed passed its true value, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for RADCOM (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

