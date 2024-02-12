Should You Think About Buying Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSH.A) Now?

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSH.A), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of 28% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. As a US$3.7b market-cap stock, it seems odd Rush Enterprises is not more well-covered by analysts. However, this is not necessarily a bad thing given that there are less eyes on the stock to push it closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Rush Enterprises’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Rush Enterprises Worth?

Good news, investors! Rush Enterprises is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.01x is currently well-below the industry average of 16.78x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Rush Enterprises’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Rush Enterprises?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Rush Enterprises, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although RUSH.A is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to RUSH.A, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RUSH.A for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, Rush Enterprises has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.