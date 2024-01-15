Should You Think About Buying Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Now?

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Schrödinger’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Schrödinger Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Schrödinger is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 46.3x is currently well-below the industry average of 59.28x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Schrödinger’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Schrödinger?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Schrödinger, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although SDGR is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SDGR, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SDGR for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Schrödinger (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

