Should You Think About Buying SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) Now?

SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$5.82 and falling to the lows of AU$5.13. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SiteMinder's current trading price of AU$5.33 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SiteMinder’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is SiteMinder Worth?

Great news for investors – SiteMinder is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is A$8.39, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because SiteMinder’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will SiteMinder generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, SiteMinder's earnings are expected to increase by 68%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SDR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SDR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SDR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

