Should You Think About Buying Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Now?

While Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) might not have the largest market cap around , it led the TSX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Sleep Country Canada Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Sleep Country Canada Holdings?

According to our valuation model, Sleep Country Canada Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 6.7% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Sleep Country Canada Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is CA$27.62, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Sleep Country Canada Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Sleep Country Canada Holdings look like?

TSX:ZZZ Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2023

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Sleep Country Canada Holdings, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 1.6%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ZZZ’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ZZZ, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Sleep Country Canada Holdings.

If you are no longer interested in Sleep Country Canada Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

