Should You Think About Buying SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Now?

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on SMART Global Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is SMART Global Holdings Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – SMART Global Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $25.93, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, SMART Global Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of SMART Global Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. SMART Global Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SGH is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SGH for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SGH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about SMART Global Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in SMART Global Holdings.

