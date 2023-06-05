Should You Think About Buying Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Now?

Let's talk about the popular Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Snap-on’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Snap-on

What Is Snap-on Worth?

According to my valuation model, Snap-on seems to be fairly priced at around 5.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Snap-on today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $275.13, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Snap-on’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Snap-on look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -6.2% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Snap-on. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SNA seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SNA for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on SNA should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Snap-on at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Snap-on you should be mindful of and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

If you are no longer interested in Snap-on, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here