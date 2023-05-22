Should You Think About Buying Splendid Medien AG (ETR:SPM) Now?

Splendid Medien AG (ETR:SPM), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the XTRA over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Splendid Medien’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Splendid Medien?

Great news for investors – Splendid Medien is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 3.41x is currently well-below the industry average of 16.74x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Splendid Medien’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Splendid Medien look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Splendid Medien, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although SPM is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SPM, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SPM for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Splendid Medien as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Be aware that Splendid Medien is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those are concerning...

If you are no longer interested in Splendid Medien, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

