Should You Think About Buying Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) Now?

While Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the AIM over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Supreme’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Supreme Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.65x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 11.73x, which means if you buy Supreme today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Supreme should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Supreme’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Supreme generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 42% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Supreme. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SUP’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SUP? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SUP, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SUP, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Supreme, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Supreme you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Supreme, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

