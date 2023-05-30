Should You Think About Buying Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Now?

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Taylor Morrison Home’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Taylor Morrison Home Still Cheap?

The stock is currently trading at US$43.30 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 22% compared to my intrinsic value of $35.51. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Taylor Morrison Home’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Taylor Morrison Home look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Taylor Morrison Home, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe TMHC is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TMHC for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Taylor Morrison Home at this point in time. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Taylor Morrison Home (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

