Should You Think About Buying Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Now?

While Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Travis Perkins’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Travis Perkins Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 14.68% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Travis Perkins today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £7.01, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Travis Perkins’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Travis Perkins?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Travis Perkins' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TPK’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TPK, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Travis Perkins, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Travis Perkins.

If you are no longer interested in Travis Perkins, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

