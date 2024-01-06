Should You Think About Buying TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Now?

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at TTM Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In TTM Technologies?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 12% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy TTM Technologies today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $16.82, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that TTM Technologies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will TTM Technologies generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of TTM Technologies, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 7.2% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TTMI’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TTMI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

