Should You Think About Buying Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Now?

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£0.99 and falling to the lows of UK£0.45. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Watkin Jones' current trading price of UK£0.49 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Watkin Jones’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Watkin Jones Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Watkin Jones is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £0.64, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Watkin Jones’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Watkin Jones?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Watkin Jones. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since WJG is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WJG for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WJG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Watkin Jones, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, Watkin Jones has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

