Should You Think About Buying Wegmans Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WEGMANS) Now?

While Wegmans Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WEGMANS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the KLSE. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Wegmans Holdings Berhad’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Wegmans Holdings Berhad?

Good news, investors! Wegmans Holdings Berhad is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.11x is currently well-below the industry average of 15.08x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Wegmans Holdings Berhad’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Wegmans Holdings Berhad look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Wegmans Holdings Berhad, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -12%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although WEGMANS is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to WEGMANS, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WEGMANS for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Wegmans Holdings Berhad.

