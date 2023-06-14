Should You Think About Buying The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Now?

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$40.34 and falling to the lows of US$35.42. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether New York Times' current trading price of US$37.40 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at New York Times’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for New York Times

What's The Opportunity In New York Times?

According to my valuation model, New York Times seems to be fairly priced at around 10% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy New York Times today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $41.66, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, New York Times’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will New York Times generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 11% in the upcoming year, the short-term outlook is positive for New York Times. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in NYT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NYT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for New York Times from their most recent forecasts. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in New York Times, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here