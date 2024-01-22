We Think Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Cavco Industries' (NASDAQ:CVCO) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Cavco Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$228m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$305m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Cavco Industries has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Durables industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cavco Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cavco Industries here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Cavco Industries are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 21%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 105%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Cavco Industries' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Cavco Industries can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

