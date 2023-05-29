We Think Ceres Power Holdings (LON:CWR) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Ceres Power Holdings (LON:CWR) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Ceres Power Holdings Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at December 2022, Ceres Power Holdings had cash of UK£182m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through UK£70m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.6 years as of December 2022. Importantly, analysts think that Ceres Power Holdings will reach cashflow breakeven in 5 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Ceres Power Holdings Growing?

Notably, Ceres Power Holdings actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 116%, signifying heavy investment in the business. As if that's not bad enough, the operating revenue also dropped by 28%, making us very wary indeed. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Ceres Power Holdings Raise Cash?

Ceres Power Holdings seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of UK£584m, Ceres Power Holdings' UK£70m in cash burn equates to about 12% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Ceres Power Holdings' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Ceres Power Holdings' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ceres Power Holdings that you should be aware of before investing.

