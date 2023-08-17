We Think Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Coca-Cola Consolidated:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$797m ÷ (US$4.0b - US$892m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Coca-Cola Consolidated has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 16% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Coca-Cola Consolidated, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Coca-Cola Consolidated's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Coca-Cola Consolidated. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 26%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 28%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Coca-Cola Consolidated's ROCE

To sum it up, Coca-Cola Consolidated has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 331% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Before jumping to any conclusions though, we need to know what value we're getting for the current share price. That's where you can check out our FREE intrinsic value estimation that compares the share price and estimated value.

