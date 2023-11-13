We Think The Compensation For The Calmer Co International Limited's (ASX:CCO) CEO Looks About Right

Key Insights

Calmer Co International will host its Annual General Meeting on 20th of November

CEO Anthony Noble's total compensation includes salary of AU$217.5k

The overall pay is 49% below the industry average

Calmer Co International's EPS grew by 17% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 98%

Performance at The Calmer Co International Limited (ASX:CCO) has been rather uninspiring recently and shareholders may be wondering how CEO Anthony Noble plans to fix this. They will get a chance to exercise their voting power to influence the future direction of the company in the next AGM on 20th of November. Voting on executive pay could be a powerful way to influence management, as studies have shown that the right compensation incentives impact company performance. In our opinion, CEO compensation does not look excessive and we discuss why.

How Does Total Compensation For Anthony Noble Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that The Calmer Co International Limited has a market capitalization of AU$3.6m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$239k for the year to June 2023. Notably, that's a decrease of 9.1% over the year before. In particular, the salary of AU$217.5k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Australia Personal Products industry with market capitalizations below AU$314m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$464k. Accordingly, Calmer Co International pays its CEO under the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$218k AU$225k 91% Other AU$21k AU$38k 9% Total Compensation AU$239k AU$263k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 35% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 65% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Calmer Co International pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at The Calmer Co International Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, The Calmer Co International Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 17% per year. It saw its revenue drop 13% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has The Calmer Co International Limited Been A Good Investment?

Few The Calmer Co International Limited shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -98% over three years. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

The loss to shareholders over the past three years is certainly concerning. This contrasts to the strong EPS growth recently however, and suggests that there may be other factors at play driving down the share price. There needs to be more focus by management and the board to examine why the share price has diverged from fundamentals. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss these concerns with the board and assess if the board's plan is likely to improve company performance.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. That's why we did our research, and identified 7 warning signs for Calmer Co International (of which 6 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

