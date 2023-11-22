We Think The Compensation For Cullen Resources Limited's (ASX:CUL) CEO Looks About Right

Key Insights

Cullen Resources to hold its Annual General Meeting on 28th of November

Salary of AU$210.0k is part of CEO Chris Ringrose's total remuneration

The total compensation is 37% less than the average for the industry

Over the past three years, Cullen Resources' EPS grew by 15% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 57%

Shareholders may be wondering what CEO Chris Ringrose plans to do to improve the less than great performance at Cullen Resources Limited (ASX:CUL) recently. They will get a chance to exercise their voting power to influence the future direction of the company in the next AGM on 28th of November. Setting appropriate executive remuneration to align with the interests of shareholders may also be a way to influence the company performance in the long run. In our opinion, CEO compensation does not look excessive and we discuss why.

Comparing Cullen Resources Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Cullen Resources Limited has a market capitalization of AU$4.8m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$242k for the year to June 2023. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. We note that the salary portion, which stands at AU$210.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations under AU$305m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$386k. In other words, Cullen Resources pays its CEO lower than the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$210k AU$211k 87% Other AU$32k AU$37k 13% Total Compensation AU$242k AU$248k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 61% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 39% of the pie. According to our research, Cullen Resources has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Cullen Resources Limited's Growth Numbers

Cullen Resources Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 15% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 52% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Cullen Resources Limited Been A Good Investment?

The return of -57% over three years would not have pleased Cullen Resources Limited shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss is certainly disheartening. The share price trend has diverged with the robust growth in EPS however, suggesting there may be other factors that could be driving the price performance. A key question may be why the fundamentals have not yet been reflected into the share price. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss these concerns with the board and assess if the board's plan is likely to improve company performance.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 5 warning signs for Cullen Resources you should be aware of, and 3 of them are potentially serious.

