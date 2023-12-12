We Think The Compensation For Trans Canada Gold Corp.'s (CVE:TTG) CEO Looks About Right

Key Insights

Trans Canada Gold's Annual General Meeting to take place on 18th of December

Total pay for CEO Tim Coupland includes CA$102.0k salary

The total compensation is 63% less than the average for the industry

Trans Canada Gold's EPS grew by 16% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 78%

Shareholders may be wondering what CEO Tim Coupland plans to do to improve the less than great performance at Trans Canada Gold Corp. (CVE:TTG) recently. They will get a chance to exercise their voting power to influence the future direction of the company in the next AGM on 18th of December. Voting on executive pay could be a powerful way to influence management, as studies have shown that the right compensation incentives impact company performance. In our opinion, CEO compensation does not look excessive and we discuss why.

Comparing Trans Canada Gold Corp.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Trans Canada Gold Corp. has a market capitalization of CA$1.8m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CA$102k for the year to June 2023. There was no change in the compensation compared to last year. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists entirely of the salary, worth CA$102k.

For comparison, other companies in the Canadian Oil and Gas industry with market capitalizations below CA$271m, reported a median total CEO compensation of CA$279k. In other words, Trans Canada Gold pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Furthermore, Tim Coupland directly owns CA$229k worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary CA$102k CA$102k 100% Other - - - Total Compensation CA$102k CA$102k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 37% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 63% of the pie. At the company level, Trans Canada Gold pays Tim Coupland solely through a salary, preferring to go down a conventional route. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Trans Canada Gold Corp.'s Growth

Trans Canada Gold Corp. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 16% a year over the past three years. It saw its revenue drop 74% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Trans Canada Gold Corp. Been A Good Investment?

Few Trans Canada Gold Corp. shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -78% over three years. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Trans Canada Gold rewards its CEO solely through a salary, ignoring non-salary benefits completely. The loss to shareholders over the past three years is certainly concerning. This diverges with the robust growth in EPS, suggesting that there is a large discrepancy between share price and fundamentals. A key question may be why the fundamentals have not yet been reflected into the share price. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to raise their concerns and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with their expectations.

