We Think Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Dril-Quip Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In September 2023, Dril-Quip had US$190m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$89m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from September 2023 it had 2.1 years of cash runway. Notably, however, analysts think that Dril-Quip will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Dril-Quip Growing?

Notably, Dril-Quip actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 195%, signifying heavy investment in the business. That does give us pause, and we can't take much solace in the operating revenue growth of 15% in the same time frame. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Dril-Quip To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Dril-Quip seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Dril-Quip's cash burn of US$89m is about 11% of its US$779m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Dril-Quip's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Dril-Quip is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While we must concede that its increasing cash burn is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. While it's important to consider hard data like the metrics discussed above, many investors would also be interested to note that Dril-Quip insiders have been trading shares in the company. Click here to find out if they have been buying or selling.

