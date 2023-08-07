We Think DutaLand Berhad (KLSE:DUTALND) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should DutaLand Berhad (KLSE:DUTALND) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might DutaLand Berhad Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. DutaLand Berhad has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the RM355m in cash it held at March 2023. Importantly, its cash burn was RM74m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 4.8 years from March 2023. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

Is DutaLand Berhad's Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because DutaLand Berhad actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. While it's not that amazing, we still think that the 7.7% increase in revenue from operations was a positive. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how DutaLand Berhad has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Easily Can DutaLand Berhad Raise Cash?

Notwithstanding DutaLand Berhad's revenue growth, it is still important to consider how it could raise more money, if it needs to. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

DutaLand Berhad has a market capitalisation of RM235m and burnt through RM74m last year, which is 32% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About DutaLand Berhad's Cash Burn?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought DutaLand Berhad's cash runway was relatively promising. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 2 warning signs for DutaLand Berhad (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

