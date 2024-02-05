We Think EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is EcoSynthetix's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In September 2023, EcoSynthetix had US$35m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$647k. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from September 2023. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is EcoSynthetix Growing?

Happily, EcoSynthetix is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 82% over the last year. But it was a bit disconcerting to see operating revenue down 16% in that time. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how EcoSynthetix is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For EcoSynthetix To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While EcoSynthetix seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

EcoSynthetix's cash burn of US$647k is about 0.3% of its US$243m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is EcoSynthetix's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about EcoSynthetix's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While its falling revenue wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. On another note, EcoSynthetix has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

