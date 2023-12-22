We Think Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Eli Lilly's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2023 Eli Lilly had US$20.3b of debt, an increase on US$16.0b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$2.62b, its net debt is less, at about US$17.7b.

How Healthy Is Eli Lilly's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Eli Lilly had liabilities of US$22.0b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$24.6b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.62b and US$10.1b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$33.9b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Eli Lilly shares are worth a very impressive total of US$512.8b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Eli Lilly's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.6 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 35.4 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. And we also note warmly that Eli Lilly grew its EBIT by 10% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Eli Lilly's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. In the last three years, Eli Lilly's free cash flow amounted to 42% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Happily, Eli Lilly's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And we also thought its EBIT growth rate was a positive. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that Eli Lilly can handle its debt fairly comfortably. Of course, while this leverage can enhance returns on equity, it does bring more risk, so it's worth keeping an eye on this one. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Eli Lilly that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

