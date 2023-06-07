We Think EMVision Medical Devices (ASX:EMV) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for EMVision Medical Devices (ASX:EMV) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is EMVision Medical Devices' Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at December 2022, EMVision Medical Devices had cash of AU$9.6m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$900k over the trailing twelve months. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from December 2022. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is EMVision Medical Devices Growing?

EMVision Medical Devices managed to reduce its cash burn by 76% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. And there's no doubt that the inspiriting revenue growth of 72% assisted in that improvement. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can EMVision Medical Devices Raise Cash?

There's no doubt EMVision Medical Devices seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

EMVision Medical Devices' cash burn of AU$900k is about 0.9% of its AU$101m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is EMVision Medical Devices' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way EMVision Medical Devices is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even its cash burn reduction was very encouraging. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for EMVision Medical Devices you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

